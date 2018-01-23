'It wasn't speech of political leader but of global leader': Devendra Fadnavis about PM Modi's speech
'It wasn't speech of a political leader but that of a statesman, a global leader,' said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at World Economic Forum on Tuesday. Fadnavis applauded PM Modi's speech saying, 'he also talked about what India is doing. He gave a message that we are here not only to speak but what we speak is transformed into action.'