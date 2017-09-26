'I wasn't preoccupied with the NFL': Trump defends himself over Puerto Rico

Washington [U.S.A.], September 27 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has said that he was "not at all preoccupied" with the NFL and the controversy surrounding the National Anthem.

"I wasn't preoccupied with the NFL. I was ashamed of what was taking place," Trump told the media at the Rose Garden.

"Was I preoccupied? Not at all. Not at all. I have plenty of time on my hands. All I do is work," he added.

The U.S. president also said he was "totally focused".

Trump is currently embroiled in a five-day controversy with the NFL

Trump has been making headlines, ever since he first commented on players protesting the National Anthem at a rally in Alabama on Friday.

Trump tweeted 24 times about the NFL, between Friday and midday Tuesday, but only four times about Puerto Rico, which has been plunged into a humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Maria. (ANI)