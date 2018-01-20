Wasim tops PGTI Final Qualifying Stage

Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (IANS) Delhis Wasim Khan (74-71-71-73) won the Professional Golf Tour of India's (PGTI) Final Qualifying Stage at the Kensville Golf & Country Club here on Saturday.

Wasim's final round of one-over 73 saw him end up with a tournament tally of one-over 289 which helped him post a one-shot victory, according to a release.

Australia's Kunal Bhasin (75-67-75-73) finished second at two-over 290 total.

At the end of round four, the top 38 players earned their cards for the 2018 PGTI season as the cut in the final round went at 13-over 301.

The top 38 included six amateurs. There were also eight foreigners among the 38 players who earned their full cards. The foreigners included three Bangladeshis, two South Africans, one Australian, one American and one Nepali.

American national Digraj Singh Gill claimed third place at three-over 291 while Bangladesh's Md Ismail and Faridabad's Ramesh Kumar were a further stroke behind in tied fourth.

Veteran Gaurav Ghei of Delhi secured sixth place at five-over 293.

The two other amateurs who finished inside the top-10 were Kolkata's Sunit Chowrasia and Chennai's Shivnaren Srinivasan. The duo ended the week in tied seventh at six-over 294 along with Vijay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar Rawat and Sahil Kulkarni.

