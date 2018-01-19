Wasim leads at PGTI Final Qualifying Stage

Ahmedabad, Jan 19 (IANS) Delhis Wasim Khan surged ahead in round three of the Final Qualifying Stage for the 2018 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) season being held at the Kensville Golf & Country Club here on Friday.

Wasim Khan (74-71-71) climbed five places from his overnight tied sixth as a result of a second successive round of one-under 71 that took his total to even-par 216, according to a release.

Wasim's two birdies on the front-nine were negated by his double-bogey on the fourth. But the professional from the Delhi Golf Club had a better back-nine where he made three birdies at the expense of two bogeys.

He closed the round in style with a mammoth 70-feet birdie conversion on the 18th after having recovered well from the hazard.

Second round leader Kunal Bhasin (75-67-75) of Australia slipped to tied second place at one-over 217 after returning a score of 75 on day three.

Chennai-based amateur Shivnaren Srinivasan (72-71-74) joined Bhasin in tied second as he carded a 74 on Friday.

At the end of round four on Saturday, the top 36 players will earn full cards for the 2018 PGTI season.

