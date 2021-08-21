Warning to Taliban on Kabul Airport, Terror Threat and Pledge on Evacuation ; Here's What Joe Biden Said | Top Quotes

US President Joe Biden on Friday said that any attack by the Taliban on American forces or attempts to disrupt evacuation operations at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan will invite a “swift and forceful response”.

A report in Hindustan Times said that Biden reiterated that his administration is keeping a “laser focus on the counterterrorism mission”, along with close coordination with allies in the region. It added that US is scanning for any potential terrorist threat at or around the airport.

He added that the ongoing evacuation of US citizens and Afghan nationals who supported Americans over the last 20 years is one of the largest and most difficult airlifts in history. He said the US has already evacuated more than 18,000 people since July and approximately 13,000 since its military airlift began on August 14.

Here are the top quotes of the American President:

-We made clear to the Taliban that any attack, any attack on our forces or disruption of our operations at the airport will be met with a swift and forceful response.

-I’ve said all along, we’re going to retain a laser focus on our counterterrorism mission, working in close coordination with our allies and our partners and all those who have an interest in ensuring stability in the region.

– We all agreed that we should convene, and we will convene the G7 meeting next week, a group of the world’s leading democracies so that together we can coordinate our mutual approach, our united approach on Afghanistan moving forward.

– I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies… As a matter of fact, the exact opposite I’ve got … we’re acting with dispatch, we’re acting, committing to what we said we would do.

– This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history, and the only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America.

Story continues

– We have almost 6,000 troops on the ground, including the 82nd Airborne, providing runway security, the Army 10th Mountain Division standing guard around the airport, and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit assisting civilian departure.

– We’re going to do everything, everything that we can to provide safe evacuation for our Afghan allies, partners, and Afghans who might be targeted if — because of their association of the United States. But let me be clear, any American who wants to come home, we will get you home.

– We’re also keeping a close watch on any potential terrorist threat at or around the airport, including from the ISIS affiliates in Afghanistan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here