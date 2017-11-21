Warner plays down injury scare ahead of Ashes opener

Brisbane, Nov 21 (IANS) Ahead of the Ashes opener on Thursday, Australia received an injury scare when vice-captain David Warner twinged his neck while taking a high catch on the Gabba outfield before leaving the playing area.

Warner, who immediately rushed to team physio David Beakley, however declared that a sore neck can't rule him out of the high profile opening Test against England.

"My neck is quite stiff. I took a high ball out there and something just twinged in my neck. It's quite sore, I haven't really had a stiff neck like this one before," Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I don't think a sore neck is going to keep me out. I'm getting a bit of physio treatment at the moment and hopefully it will settle down in the next 24 to 48 hours," he added.

The swashbuckling opening batsman averages almost 60 on home soil and will be a key figure in Australia's push to regain the Ashes urn.

The southpaw is slated to open with debutant Cameron Bancroft, the in-form Western Australian who would be Warner's 10th opening partner in Tests.

--IANS

tri/bg