Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) Opening batsmen David Warner (124) and Aaron Finch (94) guided Australia to 334 for five in 50 overs against India in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match here on Thursday.

Warner struck his 14th century in ODI as he and Finch forged a 231-run stand for the opening wicket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

