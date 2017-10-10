Warner compares Guwahati track to English wickets

Guwahati, Oct 10 (IANS) Australia skipper David Warner on Tuesday compared the new Barsapara Stadium here to the English cricket grounds where the new ball did the trick for the tourists in their eight-wicket win in the second Twenty20 International.

With the win, Australia squared the three-match rubber 1-1. Australia bundled out India for 118 before cantering to the big win.

"It feels great. As I said at the toss, we had to bowl well and start well. It looked an English wicket, soft and with moisture. We knew if we could get past the new ball we could do well," Warner said at the post-match conference.

Hailing the efforts of his pacer Jason Behrendorff, who returned 4/21, Warner said: "Dorff bowling there, taking four for in his first real spell was really fantastic. He's got the height, the bounce and the swing. He was really fantastic."

He also praised leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who shone with the older ball in the innings. "Zampa did well later as well, his execution was spot on," he said.

The visiting captain also praised Moises Henriques, who scored 62 not out coming in to bat at No.3.

"Henriques showed his experience. I've used him in this role in the IPL (for Sunrisers Hyderabad) as well," he said.

India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that the tourists outplayed them in every department of the game on Tuesday.

"Not the performance we wished for. Australia were much better on the day," Kohli said.

"I don't think we were good enough with the bat. The wicket was bit sticking to start. It was difficult for them as well, but after the dew set in, they got away.

"The effort is to do that as a team, but we speak about when the situations are not in our favour is when we have to put 120 per cent on the field. It's the attitude that matters most and it's something the team embraces," he added.

