New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) It was a clear and warm day in Delhi with the maximum temperature settling at 33.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 12.2 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Among various stations in the capital, Pitampura was the warmest with maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius followed by Ridge and Pusa with 34.1 and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Friday with mist in the morning. Strong surface winds with speed between 20-30 kmph is expected during the day, the MeT office said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 33 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI AG HDA