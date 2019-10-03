'War' smashes records, mints whopping 53.35 crore on day 1

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action spectacle 'War' has set the box office on fire and created a history by raking in a total of 53.35 crore (Hindi: 51.60 crore and Tamil and Telugu - 1.75 crore) on the first day of its release. With its massive day 1 collection, 'War' has created eight new milestones and has smashed various records. 'War' has become the biggest opener in the history of Hindi cinema. The film is also the biggest opener for Hrithik, Tiger, director Siddharth Anand, and Yash Raj Films, said a press release. Not only this, but 'War' has also become the biggest all-time holiday opener. Besides, it is also the biggest opening for an original film which is not a sequel and biggest opening for a film released on Gandhi Jayanti. Thanking the audience for such a tremendous response, director Siddharth Anand said, "It is truly overwhelming and gratifying to get this kind of love from audiences for our hard work in making War a truly big-screen spectacle." "Having two of the biggest action superstars of Indian cinema, we had the immense responsibility to give audiences a never seen before visual experience and I feel hugely validated that people across the country have loved our action entertainer that has pushed the envelope of the action genre in India," Siddharth added. Produced by YRF, 'War' was released in 4000 screens. Siddharth congratulated his lead actors on the opening day numbers. 'War', features two of the biggest action superstars of our country, Hrithik and Tiger, waging a war against each other. The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, shows the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown.