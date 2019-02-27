War like situation has been created by Pakistan, says Meghalaya Governor

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy said that the war like situation between India and Pakistan has been created by the latter. He said, "The situation has been created by Pakistan, not by India. India never wanted war but Lord Krishna said on the floor of the Kurukshetra battle ground to Arjuna that if necessary you must fight, it is your duty to fight. We may come to such a situation, in which we have to follow what Lord Krishna said." When asked about Pakistan's proposal of retaliation, he replied, "What Pakistan is saying is for them to say. I am certainly not going to ask Pakistan whether they have capacity to retaliate or not. If it comes to that then we shall see. But we shall not withdraw from the battlefield when we are in the battle field for the just cause."