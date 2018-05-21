'Any comment on wanting peace will be taken seriously': Nirmala Sitharaman on Pak Army Chief's remark

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reacted to Pakistan Army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa's 'peace' comment and said that India will consider any comment wanting peace. "Any comment on wanting peace will definitely be taken seriously," said Sitharaman. General Qamar Javed Bajwa had earlier recognised that the way of achieving peace and prosperity in Pakistan could be done by military cooperation with India, according to an analytical report published by UK-based think-tank Royal Unites Services Institute (RUSI).