Wanted India to be part of G7 as we can't move without them on several matters: Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his first leg of the three-nation tour to France, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. PM Modi reached in France on August 22 and met French President Emmanuel Macron. While addressing the joint statement along with PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron said, "We spoke on G7. I wanted India to be a part of G7. I have changed some parts about how G7 is organised. Because, there are several matters in which we can't move without India, there are matters in which India's presence is important."