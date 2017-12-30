Wanted to bring humour to the 'Transformers' franchise: 'Bumblebee' director

Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) Director Travis Knight says he has tried to bring "warmth and humour" to "Bumblebee", a "Transformers" spin-off.

The film's first look, which shows Bumblebee, a yellow Volkswagen Bug with actress Hailee Steinfeld, was released on Friday.

"Bumblebee" is the first film in the franchise not directed by Michael Bay, who is attached to the project as a producer.

"I wanted to approach this massive, expansive franchise and really focus in on a tiny corner of the canvas," empireonline.com quoted Knight as saying.

"Everything I've tried to do at Laika (animation studio), searching for an artful blend of darkness and light, intensity and warmth, humour and heart, I wanted to bring to the 'Transformers' franchise," he added.

Set in the year 1987, "Bumblebee" features the yellow robot seeking refuge in a California junkyard, where he encounters young Charlie (Steinfeld). Charlie will help Bumblebee get back to health, and he will help her find her place in the world.

"Bumblebee" is produced by "Transformers" franchise veterans Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. Chris Brigham will also executive produce.

The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson. The film also stars Pamela Adlon, John Cena, Stephen Schneider and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. amongst others.

"Bumblebee", a Paramount Pictures presentation, will be distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It is slated to release on December 21 next year.

