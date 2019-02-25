Want women to be open about menstruation: Actors of 'Period. End of sentence'

While talking about the Oscar winning India-based documentary film 'Period. End of sentence' actors Suman and Sneha said, "We have made a film on topic on which we cannot even talk in public, it is still a taboo in our society. Our aim is to spread awareness regarding hygiene among girls. We want women, who cannot come out and talk on issue, to come out and talk about it". Film 'Period. End of Sentence' based on menstruation, is set in rural India has won the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category. The film is directed by Rayka Zehtabchi. The film is a part of The Pad Project, started by students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles.