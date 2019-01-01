Want Triple Talaq Bill to come but should be made with caution: Opposition

While talking to ANI on Triple Talaq Bill, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha said, "Opposition wants to send Triple Talaq Bill to select committee for legislative scrutiny. We want Triple Talaq Bill to come but we want it to be made with caution". Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy alleged that Congress party only thinks of Italian women's interest and not Muslim women's interest in India.