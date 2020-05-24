Want to Study: Bihar Girl Declines Cycling Federation Trial Offer

15-year-old Jyoti Kumari, who cycled 1,200 km from Gurugram to her native place in Bihar with her injured father riding pillion has declined the offer from the Cycling Federation of India to appear for an official trial next month.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said that she wants to complete her education first.

“Earlier, I could not continue my school education because of my family problem and I was occupied with the domestic work…but now I wish to complete my matriculation first,” she said.

She further added,“I also feel physically weak now after such a long arduous journey.”

Cycling Federation of India Chairman Onkar Singh had expressed to PTI that if Jyoti passed the trial, she could be selected as a trainee at the National Cycling Academy at the IGI Stadium complex in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party has offered to sponsor Jyoti’s education, PTI reported on Sunday, 24 May.

Jyoti and her father were stuck in Gurugram after the nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus pandemic came in to effect.

Her father, Mohan Paswan, was an e-rickshaw driver who got injured in an accident right before the lockdown, NDTV reported. Facing threats of eviction from their landlord and with no money due to loss of work, Jyoti decided to cycle all the way home to Darbhanga, with her father sitting pillion.

Ivanka Trump, daughter and Senior Advisor to US President, Donald Trump, has tweeted in support of Kumari, writing, “15 yr old Jyoti Kumari, carried her wounded father to their home village on the back of her bicycle covering +1,200 km over 7 days. This beautiful feat of endurance & love has captured the imagination of the Indian people and the cycling federation!”

(With inputs from The Hindu, PTI)

