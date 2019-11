Newly elected President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Nov 29. While speaking to mediapersons, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said, "During my tenure as President, I want to take Sri Lanka-India relationship to a higher level. The two countries have a long standing friendship. We need to work together for economic development and security of our people".