Want to show the world that India can play football, says U-17 coach de Matos

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept. 19 (ANI): With less than 20 days to go for India to clash swords against USA in the first ever FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 hosted by India, head coach Luis Norton de Matos wants to show through the mega event that India is on the same page as the rest of the world.

"All games are winnable in football. There is no game which can't be won. Even if there is a five percent chance of winning we will fight for it," Matos said. "We want to show that the Indian team is as organized as the rest of the world and if we can show the world that we too can play football, it would be even better," he maintained.

The Indian U-17s are currently gearing up for the prestigious quadrennial tournament in Goa. The colts recently had taken part in a Four-Nation Tournament in Mexico after being part of exposure trips in Europe, facing national team and club teams such as Benfica, Serbia and Macedonia amongst others.

"The level of the Indian U-17s is very high but come the FIFA U-17 World Cup it will be a different ball game altogether. However, if we can prove that the Indian team can play on the same page as the opposition in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, there is a victory in that," Matos added.

"Every game you play either you win or it is a learning experience. Against Chile and Macedonia, we registered good results but the FIFA U-17 World Cup will be a competition and competitions are different for friendly games," he stated.

"It is amazing to be a part of a unique moment in Indian football's history. I am very happy to be a part of it. If the players continue to play with hard work and dedication and chart goals for them, they can go on to be the some of the best in the coming years," he certified.

The Portuguese head coach further said: "The Players are already heroes because they will be playing in India's first ever participation in a FIFA World Cup. This generation can inspire many coming generations to take up football in India." (ANI)