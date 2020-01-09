Want to see NRIs invest practically in India: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India will definitely like to see NRIs invest practically in India in a big way. He said, "We would definitely like to see NRIs invest practically in India in a big way. They say investment is ultimate act of faith and we know that you have faith in India. We're very confident that will reflect in greater investment and we'll work out channels that are convenient for you." On being asked on issue of simple and single window clearance for NRI investment, Jaishankar said, "We hope to take measure soon to facilitate an ease by NRIs and PIO. You should expect to see some more news in this regard in very short while."