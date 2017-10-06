We want to prove our young boys are no pushovers: Guinea coach

Margao (Goa), Oct 6 (IANS) Guinea coach Souleymane Camara is banking on his young guns to deliver at the biggest stage of all when they take on Asian powerhouse Iran in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match here on Saturday.

"Ours is a young team and want to prove themselves that they are no pushovers in this tournament. We have worked hard to reach this stage and are now will try our best to win the tournament," said coach Camara.

Guinea are making their fifth FIFA U-17 World Cup appearance at India 2017. Along with Nigeria and Congo, Le Syli Cadet ('Junior National Elephants') were one of the first three African sides to take part in the competition. They recorded two wins, two draws and two defeats en route to finishing fourth at China 1985. Four years later in Scotland, they missed out on a place in the second round, despite finishing the group phase unbeaten with three draws.

The Guineans fell at the first hurdle again in their third tournament appearance at Ecuador 1995, beating Portugal but losing to Argentina and Costa Rica. The Junior National Elephants suffered another first-round exit two years ago in Chile, where they drew 1-1 with England and lost 3-1 and 1-0 to Brazil and Korea Republic, respectively.

Iran, on the other hand, will be making their fourth appearance in this tournament. They have played here last year in the AFC U-16 Championship and finished second behind Iraq to qualify for the World Cup.

Iran coach Abbas Chamanyan feels his side's experience of having earlier played in Goa should help them in this tournament.

Iran are not new to the world stage at the junior level as they had earlier participated in the World Cup in 2001 at Trinidad and Tobago, 2009 in Nigeria and 2013 in UAE.

They could reach the round of 16 in their last two appearances and are yet to make the quarter-final stages. And, the head coach is hoping that his side can go the farthest this time.

"We have a different side altogether that played last in the AFC U-16 tournament. We have 15 new players from the side that played in the AFC U-16 tournament last year. We play against the African side Guinea who are always physically strong and it is going to be a tough encounter.

"Our players are ready for the challenge and are looking for a win their opening match tomorrow," Abbas Chamanyan said.

Squads:

Guinea:Ibrahima Sylla, Samuel Conte, Ibrahima Soumah, Charif Camara, Issiaga Camara, Fandje Toure, Lape Bangoura, Doss Soumah, Aguibou Camara, Djibril Sylla, M Bemba Camara, Seydouba Cisse, Salia Bangoura, Blaise Camara, Abdoulaye Doumbouya, Ismael Traore, Elhedj Bah, Naby Bangoura, Aly Soumah and Mohamed Camara.

Iran: Gholam Zadeh Gomari, Satavi, Jalali, Esmaeil Zadeh Shahkola, Nasiri, Shariati Khameneh, Hosseinzadeh Tazehgheshlagh, Sharifi, Sayyad Manesh Shiadeh, Ghobeishavi, Delfi, Ashayer, Janipour, Davaran, Kooshki, Namdari DEhghadi, Ghaderi, Karimi Lishter, Sardari Amidabadi, Khaghani and Khoda Moradi.

