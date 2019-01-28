Want to be a part of good stories: Shreya Dhanwanthary

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary, who recently made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in "Why Cheat India", says she wants to be a part of good projects in future.

"I am not a choosy person. Though my first film is content driven, it does not mean I am not open to commercial movies. If a good project comes in my way, I will take it happily. I would like to be a part of any project which has a good story," Shreya told IANS here.

Before featuring in "Why Cheat India", the 30-year-old acted in TV series "Ladies Room".

Talking about her journey so far in showbiz, Shreya said she was "learning something new at each stage" and there was a "long way to go".

"Films are not only about acting. How to build relationships, how to behave with crew members, how to look things in a different perspective... there are many things which are important to learn in filmmaking. I am gradually learning everything still there is a long way to go," she added.

--IANS

sim/rb/soni/