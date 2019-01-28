Want to be a part of good stories: Shreya Dhanwanthary

Indo Asian News Service

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary, who recently made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in "Why Cheat India", says she wants to be a part of good projects in future.

"I am not a choosy person. Though my first film is content driven, it does not mean I am not open to commercial movies. If a good project comes in my way, I will take it happily. I would like to be a part of any project which has a good story," Shreya told IANS here.

Before featuring in "Why Cheat India", the 30-year-old acted in TV series "Ladies Room".

Talking about her journey so far in showbiz, Shreya said she was "learning something new at each stage" and there was a "long way to go".

"Films are not only about acting. How to build relationships, how to behave with crew members, how to look things in a different perspective... there are many things which are important to learn in filmmaking. I am gradually learning everything still there is a long way to go," she added.

--IANS

