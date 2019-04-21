We want Pakistan to stop cross border terrorism: DS Hooda

While speaking at an event Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Beyond Politics, Debating A New Security Manifesto Lt General (Retd) DS Hooda said, "If there is a consistent long term policy to see how Pakistan stop its support to terror activity, as long as there is a long term consistent policy with one particular aim, that is their stopping support to cross border terrorism. As far as nuclear issues are concern we already have some kind of agreement. I just think we need to take this forward a little, Pakistan nuclear weapons are primarily focused on India."