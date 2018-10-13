Want only truth to be stated with no exaggerations: Farah on #MeToo

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Jewellery designer Farah Khan is the latest celebrity to share her opinion on the ongoing #MeToo movement in India. She says although she supports the brave women who have spoken out against their perpetrators, she also wants just the truth to be stated with no exaggerations as some may try to misuse it.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Khan said: "Been super busy the last couple days so did not log in as I had an launch last evening that I was preparing for since awhile. That was important to me so did not have time to comment on Twitter for those asking."

"My comments on the #METooCampaign. I support the brave women who have spoken out against their perpetrators. But I also ask only the truth to be stated with no exaggerations, as the more honest and real we keep this the more successful it will be. Some will try to misuse it too," she posted.

She also said it takes great guts and courage to speak out against those that have harassed women sexually.

"I applaud those brave women because only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches. It will hopefully make men realise that women are not objects of sex and have to be treated with dignity. #metoo," she posted.

"In continuation to my previous tweet, I also believe that some may try to misuse the #MeToo campaign so we must be careful to differentiate between harmless flirting and lewd gestures. As long as we keep this real and honest we will succeed," she further posted.

She also gave the reason why she had not posted on the issue earlier.

"I am on Twitter because I follow news here. Sometimes I have all the time to comment and sometimes none at all because I'm too busy trying to make a living. If I do not comment on something at that point it's because, I'm unaware/don't know enough/or lack time. It doesn't mean I don't care," she posted.

Celebrities like Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Nana Patekar and Subhash Ghai have been accused of harassment by women. Popular names like Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have taken a stern stand against the accused.

--IANS

nv/nn/bg