We want to maintain good relations with Iraq: Rajnath Singh

Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that India has good relations with Iraq and the country wants to maintain that relation in the future too. Singh was speaking after flagging off the inaugural flight from Lucknow city to the holy city of Najaf in Iraq. Singh said, "Till today there was no flight from India to Najaf and from today the flight service is beginning. The kind of relation India has with Iraq isn't necessary to be said as we have a very good one and want to maintain that for the future too."