We want to emulate ATK's success: Pune coach Popovic

Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) Despite thrashing defending champions ATK 4-1, FC Pune City coach Ranko Popovic on Sunday said they would love to emulate the success of their eastern rivals on the night and one match does not make a team bad.

ATK are the most successful team in three seasons of the Indian Super League (ISL), winning the tournament in 2014 and 2016.

"They are a good team. We are jealous of their success and want to come close to them. It is not correct to run them down after one (home) game. They have 16 more games to change fortunes. We have lot of work for us so we want to think about ourselves only," coach Popovic said at the post match press conference.

Brazilian Marcelinho scored a brace either side of half-time to help Pune thrash ATK 4-1 in a second round tie.

Rohit Kumar (51st minute) and Emiliano Alfaro (80th) scored the second and fourth goal for the visitors as Marcelinho (13th, 60th) continued from where he had left last season, finishing top-scorer for Delhi Dynamos.

For the home side, who drew 0-0 in the last match as well away to Kerala Blasters, Bipin Singh (50th) netted a sublime free kick in front of 32,816 spectators.

"We did not expect to win by such a big margin but we came here to win and I was adamant on that yesterday as well," Popovic said.

Rohit, whose second goal changed the tide towards Pune after Bipin had pegged back, said he is happy to have contributed.

"I am feeling good for the team and we played really well. The most important thing is to win the match and I am happy," he said.

Pune next take on Mumbai City FC at home on November 29.

--IANS

dm/pur/bg