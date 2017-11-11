Want to dominate in Asia: Jhingan

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) India football team star defender Sandesh Jhingan, ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Myanmar on Tuesday, asserted he wants his side to improvise and dominate in Asia.

India, who made their last appearance at the Asian Cup in 2011 have already qualifed for the 2019 edition of the tournament.

"It's a big achievement for the Country as it's a continuous process of growth of Indian Football after the last qualification in Doha 2011," the Chandigarh-born player told All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"Our priority from now on is to improve and try to dominate in Asia as the Asian Cup provides us with the chance to play the bigger teams. To improve we need to learn the dominance and there is still a lot of work to be done for that," Jhingan added.

The 24-year-old also said the current India football team carries a 'never give up' spirit which has helped the side hold to their successful unbeaten streak.

"The biggest character of this team stays that we never give up. If you look back, we had a bad run initially but since then we have been able to turn around and it has to be attributed to the mental strength of the team," the Kerala Blasters player said.

"The unity in the squad is commendable, it's like a group of brothers playing football together. That's the understanding which we have and it's very vital for us," Jhingan added.

