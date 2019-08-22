Want to congratulate President Macron, entire France for G7 summit: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his first leg of the three-nation tour to France, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. PM Modi reached in France on August 22 and met French President Emmanuel Macron. While addressing the joint statement along with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Narendra Modi said, "We are happy that 1st of the 36 Rafale fighter aircraft will be handed over to India next month. France is the first country with which we have signed civil nuclear arrangement." "I am excited to take part in G7 summit and I want to congratulate President Macron and entire France for the summit," PM Modi added.