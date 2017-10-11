We want to comeback to Kolkata and win the trophy: Mexico coach

Kolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) Behind Mexico's stirring comeback after being 0-3 down to scoring two goals against England in a Group F match here was the massive crowd support they got at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, coach Mario Arteaga said.

Arteaga added at the end of the post match media interaction that they would love to comeback here and win the coveted FIFA U-17 World Cup crown.

Diego Lainez's quickfire second-half brace raised hopes of a Mexico comeback after England raced to a 3-0 lead riding goals from Rhian Brewster, Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho.

In the end, the task of eking out a draw proved too tough.

"I want to send greetings to all the people in Kolkata. They supported us a lot. It was very emotional. After being down 3-0, we almost had the draw by scoring two goals. So we are really happy with the support we got in Kolkata," coach Arteaga said before starting the press conference.

"I want to comeback here and win the trophy. Now we will be going to another venue but Kolkata was really good and we loved everything about the people and city," he said.

Mexico will play Chile in what could be a virtual knockout game in Guwahati on Saturday as they have one point from two matches.

Arteaga sounded defiant that they would make the next round and said nothing is over yet.

"We have one point but it's a World Cup and we can still comeback. We are sure that Mexico will go to the second round," Arteaga said.

Asked whether the penalty awarded to England when Carlos Robles handled the ball inside the area was fair or not, the coach said: "For us, I am not a person who is going to discuss if it was a penalty or not.

"We had a workshop at the beginning of the tournament and we saw some handball situations there. It's not quite clear for me whether it was a penalty or not. It's a referee issue."

Arteaga heaped praise on England, saying they are a "superlative" team.

"England are a great team and have complete players. This team is better than 2011 (U-17 World Cup) one which I saw. Sancho is a good player and their attackers controlled our defenders. They are superlative team," he said.

Arteaga said playing Chile would be emotionally draining as they are good friends with their South American neighbours.

"We don't like playing Chile. We are brothers and have played four times this year. I know their coach (Hernan Caputto) well and one of the two teams will go further. It was a shock that Chile conceded four goals in first match. They have good attack," he said.

--IANS

dm/pur/bg