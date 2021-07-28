‘Want Better Payout’: Delivery Partner Accuses Swiggy of Poor Pay

A Twitter handle, allegedly of a Swiggy delivery partner, fast gained attention after it posted a screenshot showing that the company is paying as low as Rs 20 per order to the delivery executives.

The Quint could not independently verify the authenticity of the screenshot posted by the Twitter handle on Tuesday, 27 July.

The handle also adds that high fuel price, lack of demand, and inflation are making it difficult for delivery executives to sustain themselves. “Please raise your voice against this. Our only hope is you. Consumer is the King,” it further added.

What The Twitter Handle is Seeking

"Before corona, Swiggy paid Daily, Weekly and Monthly Incentives. They removed Weekly, monthly incentives & Daily MG from April 2020. When we protested they said company is in losses. Now we are getting 20rs/order (6rs/km). Most of the orders are within 3-5kms (sic),“ the delivery partner tweeted in the same thread.

Asking Swiggy to take note, the delivery partner said, "All I can say is most of us are school/college dropouts. We work in extreme weather conditions, pollution, risk of accidents, back pains etc. All we want is better payout.“

Swiggy Responds to The Allegation

Responding to the allegations posted on Twitter, Swiggy in a statement to The Quint said: “Unfortunately, the payouts shared on social media are selective and not representative of our delivery partner’s compensation. It also does not include other major components such as incentives. Delivery partners are aptly compensated for the distance travelled and delivery time among many other factors and most delivery partners in Hyderabad made over Rs 65 per order last month, with the highest performing partners making Rs 100 per order. Swiggy maintains an honest approach in enabling a service fee for delivery partners that is sustainable even in the most difficult of times. Additionally, 100 percent of the tips from customers are passed onto delivery partners."

Story continues

Not The First Time

Earlier, in August 2020, the delivery executives working for Swiggy in Chennai went on a strike, demanding the company rollback the new wage policy. The striking staff alleged that the new policy provided them only Rs 15 per order compared to the earlier Rs 35.

The protests had disrupted food delivery services in many parts of the city.

The Quint has reached out to the said delivery partner for a comment. This story will be updated if and when he responds.

Also Read: Why is the National Restaurant Association of India Irked With Swiggy, Zomato

. Read more on India by The Quint.‘Want Better Payout’: Delivery Partner Accuses Swiggy of Poor PayTriple Talaq Complainant Dies 'After Months of Dowry Demands, Torture, Violence' . Read more on India by The Quint.