Want to use our 3 rivers completely: Gen VK Singh

Speaking on India's decision to stop sharing water of three rivers Ravi, Beas and Satluj with Pakistan, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs General VK Singh said, "Under Indus water Treaty, rivers were divided between the two nations. In which Ravi, Beas and Satluj's water was given to India, so we just want to use our water. Just like Pakistan uses the water of Sind and Chenab rivers completely similarly we want to use water of our rivers completely." On Pakistan's implementation of ban on Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, the minister said, "We are sure the way pressure is building up internationally, it will affect Pakistan."