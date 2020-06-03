'Want 13-Year-Old Son to be Like Them': Indian-American Man after Saving over 70 Protesters in US

In the wake of violent protests in the United States following the death of George Floyd, while being in police custody, Indian American Rahul Dubey has surfaced as a hero and saviour in riot-torn Washington DC.

The Swann Street resident pulled open his doors to shelter nearly 70 protesters who were being chased and sprayed with pepper spray by police.

The US capital was under curfew from 7 pm Monday till 6 am the next day after violence erupted near the White House on Sunday night. The protesters that Dubey saved had been caught violating the curfew by cops who corralled them in from two ends of the street and attempted to subdue them with pepper spray. While the police made hundreds of arrests in the area, Dubey who has lived on the street for 17 years decided to throw open the doors to his three-storey house and shelter as many protesters as he could. Despite repeated attempts by police to enter his property and make arrests, Dubey managed to save nearly all the protesters he had sheltered.

It was only at 6 am when the curfew lifted that the protesters left Dubey's residence.

Despite becoming the humane face of the Black Lives Matter movement and a sweetheart among activists, Dubey seems to believe that he did nothing special. The interviews he has given to various media outlets from Tuesday onward after news of his generosity went viral have been insightful in understanding the extent of Dubey's compassion and humility.

Dubey told Speaking to ABC news channel WJLA, Rahul had a very positive message for the protesters. "I hope that my 13-year-old son grows up to be as amazing as they are. I hope they continue to fight, and that they go out there peacefully like they did yesterday and not blink. Because our country needs them more than ever now.

I found this very inspiring, Rahul Dubey of DC who sheltered ~50 protestors on #SwannStreet last night, after emerging, gave this interview to @WUSA9 and @slazo88 “Our flag is hanging by a string”#2020Protests #savejenny #1stAmendment #compassion pic.twitter.com/S5uVzgrrQe — Ian Glenn (@IanBGlenn) June 2, 2020

Rahul sheltered 70 protestors for 9 hours from tear gas attacks by the police after the DC curfew last night. His message? "I hope my 13-year-old son grows up to be just as amazing as they are." This is what solidarity looks like ❤️ #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YwJzbFtKmp — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) June 2, 2020

What a lovely story. Good on you Rahul Dubey#Rahul #RahulDubey BBC News - George Floyd death: The man who sheltered 80 US protesters https://t.co/NAMWnBqPnN — Manny Virdi (@mannysvirdi) June 3, 2020

Rahul Dubey took dozens of protesters into his home and sheltered them overnight while police waited outside to arrest them. Repeatedly refused to let the cops in. This morning they were able to leave freely. Be like Rahul. Don't cooperate with police thugs. https://t.co/B9QLop5TXT — Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) June 2, 2020

