WannaCry in Odisha: BJP demands sacking of Technical Advisor Sam Pitroda

>Bhubaneswar: With WannaCry ransomware virus attack reported from some places in Odisha including hospitals, the BJP on Thursday slammed the Naveen Patnaik government questioning the absence of Technical Advisor Sam Pitroda.

"The cyber attacks are being reported from several places in Odisha. The virus has affected the data systems of Berhampur City Hospital and Purusottampur Community Health Centre," Spokesperson of BJP's Odisha unit, Sajjan Sharma told reporters here.

However, it is highly unfortunate that the state Government appears to be indifferent to the problem, while Pitroda, who had been appointed the Technical Advisor by Naveen Patnaik is missing at this crucial juncture, he said.

Asking Naveen Patnaik to refrain from appointing NRIs to key positions, the BJP leader said the "non-resident and non-working" advisor should be removed from the post forthwith as he is of no use to the state.

The state government should also explain the whereabouts of Pitroda, he said and alleged that Naveen Government had given Pitroda a Cabinet Minister rank because of an internal tie-up between the BJD and the Congress.

Refuting the BJP leader's allegations, BJD Spokesperson PK Deb said the saffron party is trying to use the media to highlight non-issues.

Another BJD spokesman Amar Satpathy said the Crime Branch of state police has launched an investigation into the cyber attack, while the IT department has issued an advisory alerting government departments and all the district Collectors regarding the Ransomware threat. Earlier, BJP workers had staged a demonstration here on May 14 demanding immediate removal of Sam Pitroda as technical advisor to the Odisha government alleging there existed an "unholy nexus" between the BJD and the Congress. BJP leaders also sought to know about Pitroda's performance and contribution since he was made technical advisor to the state government.