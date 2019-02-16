I wanna be a global musical artiste: Jaden Smith

Pune, Feb 17 (IANS) "The Karate Kid" star Jaden Smith, also a rapper, had one of his "favourite performances ever" here. He doesn't want to just make strides in acting but also in music.

"I love hip-hop music. It's amazing. It's a way for all of us to express ourselves.... I would love to collaborate with some rappers from India. That would be a dream of mine because I really wanna be a global musical artiste," Jaden told select media including IANS here after his performance at Vh1 Supersonic 2019 on Saturday.

Talking about his first gig in India, the "Icon" hitmaker said: "I feel honoured to be here. It was one of my favourite performances ever. People here were so amazing."

The son of star couple Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith would like to come back and share his music with his fans in the country.

Last year, the young artiste grabbed eyeballs for releasing "SYRE: The Electric Album" on Instagram.

"I had created an app to release my first album. My second album... I released it on Instagram. My third album on Instagram TV. My next album...I don't know what I am going to do," Jaden said in response to a question by IANS.

He agrees that risk is involved in doing so.

"There is risk, but I also released it on normal music platforms. So, I released on Instagram but also on other platforms that everyone else does. I just did a little bit extra on top of what normal people usually do while releasing an album," he added.

"The Pursuit of Happyness" star also shared that he will collaborate with a lot of artistes.

"I am experimenting with rock music like punk rock music," he added.

