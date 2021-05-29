Walls of Mehul Choksi's House Flooded With Court Notices Since 2019 as Govt Preps for His Repatriation

Indian government struggles to bring back accused Mehul Choksi after his arrest in Dominica, meanwhile, the diamantaire’s Mumbai residence stands testimony to a string of allegations against the fugitive.

A photo shared by news agency ANI displayed countless numbers of notices issued by banks, courts, and enforcement agencies plastered to the wall at the entrance of Choksi’s residence.

A citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, Mehul Choksi was captured in the Caribbean island nation.

The accused was caught while trying to escape to Cuba from Antigua, where he had been living since leaving India in 2018. Owing to a lookout circular issued by Interpol against him, he was caught by police at a beach in Dominica.

A Dominican court has extended its order restraining the removal of Mehul Choksi from the country till June 2, which he has been charged with entering illegally.

Also Read: Covid-19: Senior SP Leader Azam Khan’s Condition Critical, on Oxygen Support, Says Hospital

The court has directed that the 62-year-old businessman be taken to the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital for medical attention and for a Covid test.

In Antigua, Choksi was fighting two cases related to his citizenship and extradition to India, according to the CBI. Following his arrest in Dominica, Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne was demanded that the wanted businessman should be sent back to India directly, reported NDTV.

“We asked them not to repatriate him to Antigua. He needs to return to India where he can face the criminal charges levelled against him,” Browne was quoted telling the media while ascertaining that they will not accept Choksi back at any cost.

However, Mr Choksi’s lawyer was of the opinion that he is no longer a citizen of India and can only be sent back to Antigua.

Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi has been on the lookout for the Indian govt for allegedly swindling ₹ 13,500 crores from the state-run Punjab National Bank using fake documents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here