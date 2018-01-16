Will wait to see how central govt. utilises Haj subsidy for education, scholarship of minorities: Owaisi

After central government withdrawn subsidy for Haj pilgrims which helped the Muslims to avail cheaper airfare, AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned the decision and said he will wait to see how central government utilises Haj subsidy for scholarship and education of the children belonging to minorities in the next budget session. Haj subsidy for Muslims pilgrimage was withdrawn by the Government on Tuesday. Haj subsidy didn't benefit the Muslims, according to the Central Government. The decision will help in empowering women with dignity and the Government believes in empowerment without appeasement said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.