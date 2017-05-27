WADA wants Isinbayeva as ambassador for clean sports in Russia

Moscow, May 27 (IANS) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has said that it would like to see legendary pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva in the capacity of the ambassador of clean sports in Russia. However, the agency did not make a proposal on the issue despite earlier reports.

Tass news agency reported on Thursday citing a source close to the situation that WADA offered Isinbayeva to become an ambassador of clean sports in Russia. According to the source, WADA sent an official letter to the two-time Olympic champion inviting her to the agency's headquarters in Canada's Montreal to discuss details.

"WADA is not in a position to offer Yelena Isinbayeva, or offer anyone, the role of ambassador of clean sports in Russia. That would be for Russia to decide," WADA said in a statement addressed to Tass news agency on Friday.

"WADA does believe that there is an acute need for anti-doping, clean sport and fair play to be intensively promoted within Russia, in particular for all national sport federations," the statement said.

"If Isinbayeva were named to such a role, she would be welcomed at WADA's Headquarters in Montreal to discuss possible education programmes to promote clean sport in Russia."

Russia's pole vault queen Isinbayeva, 34, wrapped up her sports career last summer after the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil, where she did not participate after the whole Russian track and field team was banned from the Games on doping allegations.

In August 2016, she was elected as Russia's representative to the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s Athletes' Commission. She is also a member of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)'s Executive Committee.

--IANS

pur/bg