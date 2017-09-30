WADA completes visit to Russia to audit the country's anti-doping agency

The visit was one of three key points of a so-called "road map" needed for Russia to be reinstated by WADA.

>Moscow: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) completed its visit to Moscow to audit Russia's anti-doping progress on Friday, RUSADA confirmed.

The Russian anti-doping body said in a statement that the team of WADA representatives had checked all RUSADA departments between 27-29 September.

The McLaren report, released in 2016, alleged state-sponsored doping in Russia from 2011 to 2015.

The investigation said the cheating peaked at the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Black Sea resort of Sochi where Russian secret agents engineered an elaborate system of state-backed doping.

Russia's own anti-doping body RUSADA was declared "non-compliant" while the country's track and field team was banned from the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.

But earlier this year WADA partially lifted RUSADA's ban, giving the agency the right to collect samples for doping tests.