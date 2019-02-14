'Waah Zindagi' reflects the reality of our society: Naveen Kasturia

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Naveen Kasturia says his upcoming social drama "Waah Zindagi" reflects the reality of the society.

Dinesh S. Yadav directorial "Waah Zindagi" is based on the concept of 'Make in India'. It revolves around a man's struggle to combat market occupancy by Chinese products to make Indians self-sufficient and improve their livelihood.

"Our film reflects what's happening in our country. It talks about certain things which are necessary to inform people. Our local people, artisans, craftsmen are suffering a lot," Naveen told IANS after the teaser launch of the film here on Thursday.

"I am glad that through our film we are promoting 'Make in India' initiative. I can't say that the film will bring a change in society or improve the conditions of our local manufacturers in a single day, but I am sure it will leave an impact to some extent," the actor added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Make in India' initiative in 2014 with the aim to encourage companies to manufacture their products in the country.

Actress Plabita Borthakur is honoured to be a part of the film.

"I am fortunate to be a part of such film which deals in promoting this initiative," she said, urging people to use Indian manufactured goods "whenever possible".

"Waah Zindagi" also stars Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz and Manoj Joshi. It is slated to release this March.

