VVIP chopper scam: India hasn't received any official intimation from UAE government, says MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday informed on Christian Michel James case. He said that the government of India hasn't received any official intimation from UAE government about the case and MEA can only react when it is officially done by them. "We haven't received any official intimation from UAE government about this case. There are possibilities that there could be internal developments within the system, but we react only when we're officially intimated by the govt of the day," said Kumar. A British businessman Christian Michel James, active in the Indian defence sector, when the VVIP chopper scam was exposed. He was allegedly hired by Agusta to influence people including politicians and officials. He is one of the three middlemen accused of bribing several people to secure the deal for AgustaWestland helicopters.