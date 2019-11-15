Vulnerable group in Nepal's Gorkha finds home of their own through GOI Initiated reconstruction project

It's been few months since Rana Maya Jabra has found her new abode at a prime location in Gorkha Bazaar. She has built this house with the tranche she received government reconstruction programme backed by Indian assistance. She says that it was the people of the development programme who convinced her into making a separate home for herself. Her previous house which stood strong in the city turned rubble by the devastating earthquake of 2015. She spent her next three months in her neighbour's home. Although she had made a makeshift hut for herself but couldn't live in it owing the insecurity triggered by the quake-aftershocks. Fortunes favoured her as soon as her new house materialized. The tea shop in her house is generating enough income for her subsistence. And it's not just her but numerous others too have been benefitted with the Housing Reconstruction Project running with the aid provided by New Delhi. The Government of India is supporting the construction of as many as 50,000 houses. Around 27,000 of them are in Gorkha district. It appointed authorizing UNDP and UNOPS as socio-technical facilitation consultants for Gorkha and Nuwakot district respectively in March, 2018.The reconstruction drive initiated by Government of India with UNDP's consultation in Gorkha district of Nepal has brought on smile and happiness over the face of beneficiaries here. The Indian Government had committed 1 Billion US dollars for the reconstruction of Nepal in form of grant and Line of Credit. Out of which 150 million US dollars were allocated for reconstruction in housing sector, 100 million US dollars as grant while 50 other as line of credit.