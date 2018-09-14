VP Venkaiah Naidu urges Indian businessmen in Serbia to invest in India
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday (local time) interacted with Indian businessmen living in Serbia at Beograd Hall inside Hotel Hyatt Regency in Serbia's capital Belgrade. Vice President Naidu briefed the business delegates on the economic growth in India and urged them to invest in India. The business delegates who attended the event hailed the Vice President's visit to Serbia and address to the Indian corporate community living in Serbia.