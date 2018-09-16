VP Venkaiah Naidu praises Indian communities around the world

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrived at Malta International Airport in Luqa on Sunday. He arrived to Malta from Serbia. Upon arrival, VP Venkaiah Naidu held an address for the Indian diaspora in Malta's Floriana. Speaking at the function, VP Naidu said, "Wherever Indian community has gone in the world, they've prospered, integrated well with societies, and also brought name and fame to their motherland India. Share and care is the core of Indian psychology." He also said he feels proud of Indian history, where despite being the leading economies at one time India never attacked or occupied any country. VP Naidu is on 8-day visit from September 14 -21to European nations of Serbia, Malta and Romania. He is scheduled to interact with the heads of states of all the three countries and witness the signing of several Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs).