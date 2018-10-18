VP Venkaiah Naidu meets Greece PM Tsipras on sidelines of 12th ASEM

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu met Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit in Belgium's Brussels. Both the dignitaries recalled civilizational ties. PM Tsipras also invited India as "Honor Country" at the Thessaloniki International Fair 2019 in Greece. VP Naidu also met Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa. Both the leaders discussed cooperation in space, defence, startups and infrastructure. The Vice President is on a 3-day visit to Belgium.