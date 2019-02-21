VP Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates AIR FM station in AP's Nellore

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu today inaugurated the FM station of All India Radio (AIR) in Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. Soon after inaugurating the FM station, Naidu tweeted that he is happy that the people of Nellore will have access to AIR's programming in the local language with local flavour. He also tweeted, "Radio broadcasting in the world has made a comeback in the era of continuous bombardment of visual content through myriad channels. The human eye is enduring a fatigue. Radio has increasingly proved itself to be a favoured companion. Radio gives clean, soft and assuaging entertainment along with hard news and honest analysis of events."