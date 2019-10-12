VP Venkaiah Naidu emplanes for Sierra Leone's Free Town

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on October 12 emplaned for Sierra Leone's Free Town from Moroni. Comoros President Azali Assoumani came to the airport to see off VP Naidu. Comoros was Naidu's first ever high-level visit. VP Naidu is on a five-day-visit to Comoros and Sierra Leone. The Vice President's visit to African continent aims to intensify India's bilateral ties. VP Naidu is accompanied by a high-level delegation and other government officials.