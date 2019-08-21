VP Venkaiah Naidu accorded Guard of Honour in Estonia

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was accorded Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Estonia's Tallinn on August 21. President of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid welcomed him. VP Naidu gifted an Indian 'shawl' to the President of Estonia. They both held a joint press statement. While speaking during the ceremony, Naidu said, "India and Estonia share a bilateral relationship based on common values such as democracy, rule of law, pluralism and freedom. Although, there are asymmetries in the size of our nations and our economies, we believe that both India and Estonia share several complementarities."