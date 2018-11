Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday unveiled the Indian Great War Memorial at Villers-Guislain to pay tribute to thousands of soldiers who lost their lives in World War I. The land in Villers-Guislain was donated by French government to the Government of India for constructing the memorial. Naidu also interacted with the French armed veterans and children at the inauguration of the Indian War Memorial at Villers-Guislain.