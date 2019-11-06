VP Naidu terms Guru Nanak as one of India's most democratic spiritual leader

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Nov 06 addressed a special session dedicated to 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Chandigarh. He described Guru Nanak as one of India's most democratic spiritual leader. Speaking at the special session, Naidu said, "I am happy to be with all of you today to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak ji who is one of India's most democratic spiritual leader."Naidu also stated that Guru Nanak's vision was timeless and still has relevance today.