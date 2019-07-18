VP Naidu praises Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30'

"I was deeply moved by the inspirational story of Anand," the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu said, while praising Hrithik Roshan's latest release 'Super30'. The Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' released on July 12 and amid mix reactions, has done a decent business at Box-Office. Naidu on Wednesday congratulated the makers of the movie 'Super30' for portraying the "dedication, commitment and the missionary zeal of a teacher, who worked tirelessly to realize the dreams of scores of bright and talented students," in the film. The vice president was joined by Hrithik Roshan, who essays the role of Anand Kumar in the film. Naidu also lauded the efforts of Shri Anand for starting the unique coaching center and appreciated his efforts in tracking the talented students from economically backward sections of the society and for honing their skills by providing training. The film chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.